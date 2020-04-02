Chris Evans broadcasts from boat in Marlow

Radio presenter Chris Evans broadcast his morning show from his boat docked in Marlow on Thursday, March 19.

The presenter with Virgin Radio held his usual breakfast show from 7-10am, usually aired from London's News UK Building.

This time, it was broadcast from a cramped cabin in his boat, alongside three members of staff, by Marlow Bridge over the Thames.

“Very happy Thursday morning, live on the water,” he said, live on air. “We are back where commercial radio started. We are back on the ocean waves, sort of.

“Straightaway, we discovered the board to my right hand side is a proper creaker. Listen out for those creaks.”

The sound crew sat around the cabin in headphones on laptops, while Chris Evans stood in front of a mixing deck propping up a script.

The experimental broadcast came before stricter social distancing measures were introduced.