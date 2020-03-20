SAS memorabilia sells for £21,000 at Marlow auctioneers

A collection of Second World War memorabilia has sold for £21,000 at Marlow-based military auctioneers Bosleys.

On Wednesday, March 4, the auctioneer sold several items belonging to a member of the Special Air Force to multiple collectors, with bids coming in via video link from across the globe.

The collection included a photo album, worth £5,500, belonging to Private Fred ‘Killer’ Casey, who was one of the original 12 members of the 1st Special Air Service (SAS).

The album contained previously unseen images of the original members of the force, who worked behind enemy lines in North Africa, Italy and France.

This included some famous names, such as lieutenant colonels ‘Paddy’ Mayne and David Stirling.

Private Casey was himself awarded the Certificate of Gallantry, which, according to Bernard Pass, auctioneer at Bosley’s, boosts the value of the items.

“It’s about the story behind the item,” Mr Pass said. “These were exceptionally brave men, and Private Casey was one of the early members of the SAS.”

As well as the photo album, a separate signed photo of Lt Col Mayne sold for £1,900. Also on sale were Private Casey’s wartime medals (£3,600), his SAS commando fighting knife (£2,200), SAS beret (£4,000) and three sets of SAS wings for a total of more than £2,400.

“This was a very special set of memorabilia,” said Mr Pass. “It was original and personal, and the album was unpublished.

“Original World War Two SAS material is very rare, and these were attributed, guaranteeing the authenticity of the items.”