Marlow's Seymour Park to blossom with fruit trees

12:00PM, Saturday 14 March 2020
Seymour Park in Marlow will soon be blossoming with fruit trees thanks to a group of volunteers.
The planting of six trees was organised by community group Transition Town Marlow (TTM) under the banner of Releaf Marlow – a tree-planting project run with Marlow Town Council.
The new trees expand a community orchard first started four years ago by TTM.
The planting also makes up for losses caused by a recent incursion onto the site by travellers.
TTM paid for the trees and equipment necessary for the planting, using reserves built up from the Marlow Market – run monthly by volunteers in the Causeway.
Nick Rowcliffe, who co-ordinates Releaf Marlow, said: “Six trees might not seem like a lot, but every one is a step forward.”
Visit transitionmarlow.org for more information on TTM.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The Royal Borough has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.