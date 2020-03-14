Marlow's Seymour Park to blossom with fruit trees

Seymour Park in Marlow will soon be blossoming with fruit trees thanks to a group of volunteers.

The planting of six trees was organised by community group Transition Town Marlow (TTM) under the banner of Releaf Marlow – a tree-planting project run with Marlow Town Council.

The new trees expand a community orchard first started four years ago by TTM.

The planting also makes up for losses caused by a recent incursion onto the site by travellers.

TTM paid for the trees and equipment necessary for the planting, using reserves built up from the Marlow Market – run monthly by volunteers in the Causeway.

Nick Rowcliffe, who co-ordinates Releaf Marlow, said: “Six trees might not seem like a lot, but every one is a step forward.”

Visit transitionmarlow.org for more information on TTM.