SITE INDEX

Sat, 14
13 °C
Sun, 15
11 °C
Mon, 16
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Marlow's Seymour Park to blossom with fruit trees

    Seymour Park in Marlow will soon be blossoming with fruit trees thanks to a group of volunteers.

    The planting of six trees was organised by community group Transition Town Marlow (TTM) under the banner of Releaf Marlow – a tree-planting project run with Marlow Town Council.

    The new trees expand a community orchard first started four years ago by TTM.

    The planting also makes up for losses caused by a recent incursion onto the site by travellers.

    TTM paid for the trees and equipment necessary for the planting, using reserves built up from the Marlow Market – run monthly by volunteers in the Causeway.

    Nick Rowcliffe, who co-ordinates Releaf Marlow, said: “Six trees might not seem like a lot, but every one is a step forward.”

    Visit transitionmarlow.org for more information on TTM.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved