Marlow Wombles step up efforts to clean the town

A litter group in Marlow is calling on people to ‘bin the butt’ as it steps up its effort to clean the town.

The Marlow Wombles are a group of volunteers who dispose of litter around Marlow, and their focus this year is on the main culprit – cigarette butts.

In an effort to stamp out the common habit's aftermath, the Wombles have just launched their ‘Bin The Butt 2020’ initiative.

On Friday, volunteers were joined by Marlow Town Council leader Jocelyn Towns and Xenya Abruda, manager at the George and Dragon pub in The Causeway.

They handed over 12 hand-painted ash tray pots, created by Womble Maxine Caswell, to encourage people to dispose of their cigarettes properly. Xenya has commissioned the pots.

Cigarette butts do not break down and leak toxic chemicals into the water system.

“If we can help people by providing ashtrays at arms reach – and even make them beautiful - we can hopefully kick start a cultural change,” Womble Jules McIntyre said.

In 2019, Marlow had points deducted by inspectors of the ‘Best Kept Village’ award due to the number of cigarette butts blighting the streets.

Bespoke ashtrays have already been produced for Burgers, also in The Causeway, and Strawberry Grove, in High Street.

The Wombles also want to trial bins that have a separate section for cigarette butts. The group has had a ‘positive’ meeting with Chiltern Waste, which will be coming back with its proposals soon.

Jules added: “Marlow is a beautiful town but we are blighted by litter.”

MARLOW: Litter group the Marlow Wombles also want to put some ‘oomph’ into a mass clean up of the town in March.

The group, made up of volunteers, is joining forces with Marlow Town Council for The Great British Spring Clean 2020, on March 28.

The nationwide campaign, run by charity Keep Britain Tidy, has more than 500,000 volunteers. Marlow’s clean-up is ‘likely to be the biggest litter pick’ it ‘has ever seen’.

Volunteers will meet at 11am at Higginson Park car park. The Marlow Wombles will allocate an area to spring clean for an hour — or longer.

Everyone is welcome. Bin bags and litter grabbers will be provided by Marlow Town Council, and strong gloves are advised.

“Normally it is a dozen people and a few bin bags. This year, we are going for it, we want to get hundreds of people out,” Womble Jules McIntyre said.

“We want to really get some ‘oomph’ behind it and make it a big thing.”

MARLOW: Grab a map and explore the town’s hidden gems at a scavenger hunt on Saturday, March 28.

As part of Marlow Chamber of Commerce’s business festival from March 26-29, the hunt will see participants tour the sights of Marlow – collecting treasure and answering puzzles.

Meet at the Garden Room, in Liston Hall, Chapel Street at 2pm for a 2.30pm start, where you will be given a map, questions, challenges and a Marlow history quiz for adults.

Prizes are up for grabs and will be given at the festival’s closing party on March 29 at Marlow Sports Club, Pound Lane. To register for free, visit www.marlowchamber.com/scavenger-hunt

BUCKS: The unitary council’s first budget was given the green light by councillors of the Shadow Executive last week.

On Tuesday, detailed spending plans for the Buckinghamshire Council were discussed by the temporary body.

The Shadow Authority – made up of all councillors sitting on the five existing councils – are set to debate the budget today (Thursday) at The Oculus in the county town of Aylesbury.

Shadow Executive leader Martin Tett said this was ‘the start of a brand new era’.

The new council will come into effect from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

MARLOW: Young jazzers are invited along to a ‘Young Musicians Jam Session’ next week.

Marlow Jazz Club, in Station Approach, is hosting the gig on Sunday, March 8 from 12.30pm to 3pm.

The idea is for budding musicians under 25 to perform with professionals.

Admission for the audience is £5, but any young players of a reasonable standard who would like to join in can phone 07909 608654 for further details.

BOURNE END: Learn about the history of the London Underground at the Community Centre.

On Thursday, March 12 at 7.45pm in Wakeman Road, speaker Tony Earle will delve into the past of ‘the Tube’ from its creation in the 1860s.

Tickets are £5 (£4 for Community Association members) on the door, £4 and £3 respectively in advance from the Centre office, or book online at www.bourneendcommunitycentre.org.uk