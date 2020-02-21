Elsa and Spider-Man entertain at first 'Terrific Tuesday'

Elsa from Frozen and Spider-Man paid a visit to the Nicholsons Centre this week.

The pair were there for the free ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ entertainment put on by the shopping centre every school holiday.

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed fantasy-themed singalongs with Elsa and backflips and breakdancing with Spider-Man.

Jane Wright, manager of the Nicholsons Centre, said: “Our Terrific Tuesdays are very popular with families, and our princess and superhero party, once again, proved to be an overwhelming success with around 420 children joining in with the activity at the three shows.

“This is the first Terrific Tuesday of the year with more entertainment planned over the year including magic at Easter, Punch & Judy for the summer half term, Mad Cap Clowning antics, crafts during the summer and Halloween fun in October.”

On Friday, February 28, the centre will be hosting a free ‘fake or fortune’ valuation day from 10am to 4pm.

Experts from Dawsons Auctioneers will value items, which could be worth thousands.