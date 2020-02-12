Irish whiskey and spiced rum masterclasses in Marlow

01:31PM, Wednesday 12 February 2020
Whiskey lovers are invited to come along to a Jameson Irish whiskey masterclass in Marlow on Thursday, March 12.
The £16.75 price includes a welcome drink, tasting session, a tapas dish and a cocktail making session.
The masterclass will be at the Claytons Marlow bar in Oxford Road from 7.30pm until 10pm. Minimum age 21.
Visit bit.ly/37fVJPC for more information on this and a spiced rum masterclass at the same time and venue on Thursday, March 19.
