'Wicked Wild Animals' descend on Marlow's Liston Hall

A selection of wicked wild animals paid a visit to Marlow at the weekend as hundreds learned about their habitats and lives in the wild.

The event was organised by One World Animals, a company headed up by Celso Robayo, his wife Rebecca and son Tristan.

Animal-lover Celso keeps exotic pets himself but also pays rescue centres and friends for other creatures, which he uses for educational visits, such as the one at Liston Hall on Saturday.

About 150 people were in Chapel Street for the latest event – and they were joined by scaly and feathery friends including a lizard, tortoise, tegu and an owl.

“I think it is a one-of-a-kind show,” Celso said.

“It is about raising awareness of the natural world – we are passionate about education and conservation, and we think conservation is best achieved through education. That is what we are trying to do.

“To see people’s reactions, that is what makes us do what we do.”

Visitors to Liston Hall were able to hold and touch the animals, but Celso said it was hard to find the most popular creature on the day.

“Some people love snakes or lizards, some love frogs – each animal has their own praise in a sense,” he said.

Celso – who originates from Ecuador – lives with his family in Twickenham and alongside his work with One World Animals, is also involved in the animal filming industry.

His company also branches out to schools, offering them free animal visits.

“I have to put something into the community,” Celso said.

“We are an animal-loving family trying to do something about the current situation in the natural world.

“I know how bad the destruction is in South America. The forest I used to walk through is now [used] for plantation or farming.

“That is why I love to talk about it. This is what I love to do.”

For more information, visit www.oneworldanimals.com