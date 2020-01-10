Marlow area news: Crafty sew-and-sews exhibit embroidery at All Saints Church

There were plenty of creations on show at a two-day embroidery exhibition in Marlow last month.

The Mayoress of Marlow, Linda Scott, opened the arts spectacle at All Saints Church Hall in High Street, which was attended by hundreds.

The embroidery, created by the Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Embroiderer’s Guild, was on show at the venue on December 20.

Embroidery is the art of applying decorative designs onto fabric.

The work ranged from traditional hand embroidery to modern machine embroidery using metals and thread as the exhibition highlighted the artistic skills of the branch members.

Complimenting their work was the intricately detailed watercolours of Maidenhead artist Martin Dutton.

Pauline Johnson, co-chairman of the Windsor and Maidenhead Guild, said: “Despite the rain, the exhibition received well over 100 visitors over the two days.

“Several came from far afield including visitors from Scotland and Devon. We were very pleased to meet people interested in joining the branch.”

W The Windsor and Maidenhead branch meets on the second Tuesday of the month at St James-The-Less Stubbings & Soltau Centre at 7.30pm.

The next meeting will be on January 14 and will be a mini workshop.

Speakers during the coming year include Rosy James on February 11 and Richard McVetis on March 14.

New members from beginner to professional are welcome, and the first visit is free.

Visit www.wmeg.co.uk phone 01628 829242 or email membership@ wmeg.co.uk

BUCKS: There are now less than 90 days to go until the county’s unitary council launches on April 1, writes Catrin Osborne.

The change will combine the five existing districts and county council into one single organisation called the Buckinghamshire Council.

New from April, there will be 17 Council Access Points (CAPs) – these are meeting points across Bucks providing a localised way for residents to drop in and discuss their enquiries with council staff.

These will be in a council office or library in one of the main towns, including Marlow and Burnham.

There will also be 16 community boards, which will focus on issues relevant to that area.

They will be comprised of residents, community groups, police, healthcare organisations and town and parish councils.

This May, there will be elections for the Buckinghamshire Council.

Until then, councillors will continue in their usual roles.

BOURNE END: A campaign group seeking a legal challenge over the lawfulness of the Wycombe District Council (WDC) Local Plan has hit a stumbling block.

Keep Bourne End Green (KBEG) has been around for three and a half years to fight for the corner of the greenbelt and has long been opposed to the plan, adopted in August.

KBEG delivered a Planning Statutory Review challenge to the High Court of Justice but was told last month that it would not be granted a hearing.

Announcing the news on Facebook, group member Penny Drayton said the group will now proceed to request an oral hearing for a second opinion.

“Thanks to the support from you all in the community, we can proceed with the preferred option, as we anticipated this being a potential situation,” she added.

“Although disappointing, we are used to having hurdles thrown in our way.”

WDC had said the plan ‘represents a fair solution to meeting our needs for housing’.

MARLOW: Hear about a year-long archaeology study conducted by the University of Reading at a talk this month.

On Thursday, January 16 at Liston Hall, Paul Seddon will outline the findings of the ‘Archaeology in East Berkshire’ project.

The university report assesses all known archaeological information and period-by-period data for the area, from Cookham in the north to Bray in the east.

Projects have already been undertaken in Hurley and Pinkneys Green.

Drop in to the Garden Room at 8pm to find out the secrets of the region’s land. There is a pay-at-the-door charge of £4.50 for visitors, £3 for Marlow Archaeological Society members, and £1.50 for students.

There is free car parking adjacent from 7pm and refreshments will also be served.

Visit www.marlowarchaeology.org or phone 01628 523896 for more.

MARLOW AND FLACKWELL HEATH: Planning applications will be considered at a Wycombe District Council meeting next week.

On Wednesday, a planning committee will discuss the possibility of Globe Business Park using Marlow Rugby Club’s car park.

A redundant part of the ground floor at Windsor House in Dean Street could also change from shops to a one-bed flat if councillors approve the plans from Shanly Homes at the meeting at 7pm in Queen Victoria Road, High Wycombe.

An application also seeks permission for a new access to a forecourt of shops near 5 Aries House in Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath.