    • Keen Evertonian celebrates 100th birthday in Marlow

    Catrin Osborne

    news@baylismedia.co.uk

    A keen Everton fan celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at a care home in Marlow.

    Ted Brown, a resident at Cliveden Manor Care Home in Little Marlow Road, was born on December 17, 1919 in Liverpool to working class parents.

    He left school at 14 to begin earning for his family but his life changed with the outbreak of the Second World War.

    His time as a soldier took him to India, Ceylon and Burma, not seeing home for four years.

    He married his wife Rene and they were together for 64 years before her death in 2014.

    They had two daughters, Judith and Barbara, and he has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

    Ted moved to Cliveden Manor five years ago.

