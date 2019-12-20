Charity news: Wooburn Green scout leader awarded British Citizen Award

A scout leader from Wooburn Green has been awarded a British Citizen Award for his service to the community.

Jon Dalton, from the 1st Wooburn Scout Group, has been recognised for his voluntary work.

The award recognises people who are doing exceptional things for the good of their community.

Jon has been involved in the Remembrance Service in Wooburn Green and started the remembrance crosses there – 146 were installed with personalised tags for village soldiers who died in the two world wars.

He said: “I was very honoured and humbled to receive the award.”

Les Healey, who nominated Jon, said: “Jon is dedicated to Wooburn Scout Group and the community. He does things without being asked and we can always rely on him.”

The award will be presented at a ceremony at the Palace of Westminster next month.

More than £200 was raised for cancer charity Clic Sargent as Father Christmas visited a Maidenhead jewellers this week.

H Samuel, based in the Nicholsons Centre, sold 13 toy bears on Tuesday – making £208.

Father Christmas purchased 20 bears earlier this month, which he and Mrs Clause will be distributing to children at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough on Christmas Day.

A sports club in Bourne End has announced the publication of its first book to mark its 50th anniversary.

Published to celebrate Bourne End Junior Sports Club’s 50th next year, the book tells the story of when it was founded through to now.

The club – a registered charity and based in New Road – was founded in 1970 by a group of parents.

The book was on sale at Bourne End’s festive fun night for the first time earlier this month.

Visit bejsc.co.uk/donate-shop/a-story-of-success/, or the book can be purchased at Bourne End Motor Company in Wakeman Road for £10 (cash or cheque only), or write to BEJSC Sports Hall, New Road, Bourne End, SL8 5BW, enclosing a cheque for £12.50 and a return address.

Parents and carers of children with autism can register for free autism advice workshops in East Berkshire in 2020.

They have been developed by Autism Berkshire’s family support team and will run from 10am to 2.30pm, and are as follows:

W Windsor Youth & Community Centre: Understanding Autism (Thursday, January 9), Meeting Sensory Needs (Friday, March 6).

W Slough: The Curve, William Street: Emotional Self-Regulation (Thursday, February 6).

For more information and to register for free places, visit www.autismberkshire. org.uk/workshops-parents-carers/

An annual cycling event in Marlow, which took place in September, has raised £21,000 for five charities.

The Marlow Red Kite Ride held a ceremonial presentation on December 14 at The Britannia pub.

Cheques were presented to Wheels for All Bisham, Younger People with Dementia, Wycombe Homeless Connection, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Marlow Sports Club.

Each cause received £4,000 with Marlow Sports Club receiving £5,000 for the use of the club’s facilities for the ride.

Chris Heath, chair of Marlow Riders, said: “The Red Kite Ride has now raised well over £70,000 in the eight years that it has been running."

Staff at Cardinal Clinic in Oakley Green donated early Christmas gifts to Windsor Foodshare last week.

The independent mental health clinic has raised more than £200 so far and used the money to shop for goods to donate to the foodshare, which provides non-perishable food to families and individuals who would otherwise go hungry.

Hospital director Christine Harrington said: “Stress and concern about money worries during the Christmas period can have a significant impact on mental health so we were delighted to be able to make a donation to the charity.”

Visit www.windsorfoodshare.org.uk/ for more.