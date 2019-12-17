Waitrose Marlow site could become nursery, offices and flats

A planning application has been made to change the use of the old Waitrose and Partners site in Marlow.

The application, from DP9, was sent to Wycombe District Council on Saturday, November 16, and proposes for the site to become a nursery with additional office and residential space.

The nursery will be based on the ground floor, the office space on part of the first floor and nine residential units on part of the first and second floors.

These would comprise of three one-bed flats, five two beds and one three bed. The applicant has also identified an operator for the nursery – Bright Horizons.

The site was originally constructed as an office space before being occupied by Waitrose.

Proposals will see a total of 12 parking spaces – five for the nursery and seven for the flats. There will also be cycle parking.

A planning statement from DP9 says: “The proposed office space consists of two separate suites located on the first floor. It is expected that the suites would be attractive to small companies.

“The nursery and office elements of the proposals will generate job opportunities, and the residential apartments will contribute to the council’s housing needs in a sustainable location.

“The proposed development will make efficient and effective use of a building that is vacant.

“The development will make efficient and sustainable use of this key site in Marlow, and will ultimately contribute towards the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

Marlow’s Waitrose closed on Sunday, October 27. The application is still awaiting a decision.