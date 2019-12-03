Records broken at 15th Marlow Santa Fun Run

A record number of runners donned their Santa suits and hit Marlow High Street on Sunday.

The 15th annual Santa Fun Run saw 3000 people join in, watched by thousands of spectators.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow, the festive event is expected to raise about £45,000, which will go to charities predominantly in this area.

This year’s lead good causes – Wycombe Homeless Connection and Buckinghamshire Mind – were each presented with cheques for £3000.

Olympic Bronze medal winner at the 2008 summer Paralympics Naomi Riches started the race at the bottom of the High Street, while the participants took eight minutes to clear the start line.

A team of cyclists, leading the race, were chased by a human avalanche of red.

The Marlow Jam Theatre Company provided live entertainment in the High Street after they had passed the start point.

Chairman of the Santa Fun Run organising committee John Prout said: “We are so pleased to be able to hold this event.

“For Rotary it ticks two big boxes. We provide a great opportunity for community involvement in Marlow whilst raising enormous sums of money for good causes. That is what Rotary is all about.”

He added “I would also like to thank all of those volunteers – whether Rotarians or not - who in many cases have spent an enormous amount of time planning and organising the event.

“I would also like to thank our many sponsors – and particularly lead sponsor the Shanly Foundation. In fact the support from many local businesses has been extraordinary, allowing us to cover virtually all of our event costs and maximising the funds available for local charities.

“A fantastic effort by all concerned.”

The date for the 2020 run has been confirmed as Sunday, December 6, 2020. The website for entries will open on September 1.

For most the event is for fun, with families and pets taking a leisurely trip through Marlow's streets. However some are more competitive, and the winning runners were as follows:

MALE

Tony Robinson

Andy Morgan

Laurie Gawne

FEMALE

Ali Young

Olivia Brown

Vanessa Taylor