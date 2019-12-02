Actor Hugh Grant visits Marlow coffee morning

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant dropped in on a coffee morning in Marlow this morning (Monday).

Grant, 59, was in the Beaconsfield constituency - which includes Marlow and Burnham - to lend his support to independent candidate Dominic Grieve.

Grieve is looking to beat the Conservatives - his former party - to a seat he has held since 1997, after he had his Tory whip withdrawn earlier this year for voting against the government.

Joy Morrissey has been selected as the Tory party candidate to fight against him.

Film star Grant has been outspoken on Brexit and told Marlow voters at the coffee morning of his pro-remain stance and support of Mr Grieve's mission to overturn his own majority.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Grant said: "I hope that Dominic Grieve will win, I think he has been a brilliant MP for this area.

"I have admired him from afar, especially in recent times.

"He is by far, according to all opinion polls, the closest contender, the one who actually can win the seat from the Tories.

"And he is trying to overturn a 25,000 majority which he himself created, and I do think there is a certain sense of ownership here - this is his majority, his constituency.

"I think he has done brilliantly for them, and he is that rare thing – a politician with principle."

A former actress, Ms Morrissey has campaigned in line with her party's 'Get Brexit Done' slogan. She has also promised to support men and women of the Armed Forces and defend the green belt.

Elsewhere, the Green Party will be fielding Zoe Hatch, from Taplow, while Labour will stand the secretary for Beaconsfield Labour Alexa Collins, from Burnham.

The Liberal Democrats’ Rob Castell had agreed to step down to help Mr Grieve retain his seat in a ‘remain alliance’.