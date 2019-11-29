Marlow area news: Ross Kemp hits switch on Christmas lights

Crowds flocked to Marlow to watch actor and presenter Ross Kemp light up the town’s Christmas lights.

The switch-on and shop event in the High Street, organised by Marlow Town Council, is a key moment on the town calendar and sees thousands descend on the double-decker bus outside the Chequers pub.

At the top of the bus on Thursday (November 21) was former EastEnders star Ross, who followed on from previous celebrities including Edd China and Russell Brand to do the festive honours.

Fake snow fell on visitors lining the streets and filling the restaurants of Marlow as the Christmas season officially kick-started.

Kemp said: “I love living in Marlow. It has everything – fantastic architecture, a great bridge, brilliant restaurants and bars.

“It’s a fantastic place to bring up children. But it’s the people who make Marlow what it is. People here are genuine – they mean it when they say good morning, and they mean it when they smile.”

A record number of sponsors, whose support enables the lights to go ahead, attended a VIP reception at the High Street pub.

Special guests Debbie Tonkinson and Susie Paterson, from Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, based in Maidenhead, were invited along.

Mayor Richard Scott said: “It’s true that the people of Marlow make this a wonderful place to live and work, and we’re proud to be part of such a brilliant community.

“Many thanks to our sponsors for their support, and to Ross for being a fantastic guest and starting our Christmas season in such style.”

MARLOW: Nature group Wild Marlow and Marlow Camera Club have joined forces to launch a photo competition for those interested in wildlife.

The aim is to stimulate appreciation of wildlife and habitats in the region and is open to everyone – all ages and abilities – except professional photographers.

The judges are looking for still photos – colour or black and white – taken by camera, smartphone or tablet, and the pictures must be taken within the Marlow area (SL7).

Pictures can be taken in any season, and there will be three categories: junior school child, senior school child and adult.

Each winning photo will be featured in the Wild Marlow Calendar for 2021.

The overall winner’s photo will take the front cover position and the winner will receive gift vouchers to the value of £100. Winners in the other two categories will receive gift vouchers to the value of £50.

Visit www.wildmarlow.org.uk/ competition for entry terms and deadlines.

MARLOW: The ‘unsung heroes’ of Marlow were honoured at an awards ceremony on Saturday.

The Marlow FM Hidden Gems Awards took place at Danesfield House Hotel and Spa in Henley Road.

Nine awards were voted for by the public, and three were decided by a judging panel, with more than 6,500 votes cast.

Categories included ‘Pub of the Year’, ‘Green Marlow’ and ‘Services to Charity’.

Pat Reading, fundraising director at Marlow FM, said: “Hidden Gems exists to champion and say thank you to the unsung heroes of our wonderful town. All the nominees deserved recognition.”

The ceremony followed a black-tie dinner, auction, and raffle. All the money raised on the night will go to funding Marlow FM.

MARLOW: The town’s museum will be celebrating Christmas every Sunday in December.

Mulled wine and ‘other surprises’ will be served on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

As well as the festive refurbishment, a display of ‘Marlow in Winter’ will also go on show at the Court Garden venue this Sunday.

In keeping with the festivities, images of freezing winters from as far back as the late 19th century will be on show.

The museum is open on Sunday’s from 2pm to 4pm during the winter, and is preparing to launch a volunteer campaign in January and February as it aims to double its volunteer team and open more regularly.

MARLOW: Shop until you drop at the town’s late night shopping event on Thursday.

The Marlow Chamber of Commerce’s annual showcase runs from 6pm-9pm and thousands are expected to turn out once again.

Santa will be there in his grotto, accompanied by live reindeer, as 60 commercial and charity stalls line the High Street.

The road will be closed from 1.30pm-10pm to allow for set-up.

BOURNE END: Claytons Primary School is hosting its Christmas fair this Saturday.

The free fun runs from noon to 3pm in Wendover Road.

There will be a Santa letter writing workshop, festive games, stalls, and a raffle, where a weekend in Devon – worth £400 – will be up for grabs.