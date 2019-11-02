Marlow eatery wins regional restaurant award in London

An eatery in Marlow has won a regional restaurant of the year award.

Tiger Garden, in West Street, picked up the accolade in the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire region at the Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) Awards.

The event took place at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London on Sunday.

Owner Abdul Rob, who has been in the curry business since 1983, was joined by Keith and Paula Chamberlain, who have been loyal customers since Abdul’s first restaurant, Megna Tandoori, opened in Marlow in 1987.