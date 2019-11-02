Marlow eatery wins regional restaurant award in London

11:00AM, Saturday 02 November 2019
An eatery in Marlow has won a regional restaurant of the year award.
Tiger Garden, in West Street, picked up the accolade in the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire region at the Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) Awards.
The event took place at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London on Sunday.
Owner Abdul Rob, who has been in the curry business since 1983, was joined by Keith and Paula Chamberlain, who have been loyal customers since Abdul’s first restaurant, Megna Tandoori, opened in Marlow in 1987.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cox Green this evening (Tuesday).
A man's body was found in a layby on the A404 this morning (Wednesday).