Marlow to welcome new craft beer bar

Marlow will welcome a new craft beer bar and shop next month.

Crafty Taproom, based at 77 High Street, will take over from Cafe Copia and is expected to open in mid-November.

The shop will focus on craft beers serving a range of independently brewed beers as well as fine wines and liquors.

Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, has agreed the new lease.

Founded by Phil Reeve, Crafty Taproom will be a family-run business, with Phil’s wife, Johanna, daughters, Lois and Mia, and brothers-in-law, Dan and Harry, all set to work at the shop or in the kitchen after launch.

Phil said: “I’ve been a craft beer enthusiast for years, so to have the opportunity to bring this dream into reality is incredible.

“Marlow is a vibrant town with a deservedly popular range of pubs and restaurants, but we felt that it was missing a bespoke craft beer establishment.

“As an independent retailer we can remain focussed on serving an interesting and varied mix of beers, including those produced by local craft beer makers, and will have ten taps in store so that people can come in and discover the latest batch of local beer.

“We look forward to forging new relationships with local suppliers, both established and new, and promoting the best that Buckinghamshire and Berkshire have to offer by bringing an exciting range of craft beers to our customers.”

Ed Davidson, leasing manager at Sorbon Estates said: “Crafty Taproom brings an entirely new concept to Marlow and will further strengthen the town’s appeal as a real hub and destination for food and beverage.

“We remain committed to bringing unique and interesting offers to Marlow High Street, with promoting independent retailers at the core of our strategy.

“This tenant ticks all of those boxes and we can’t wait for them to open and see the impact that they have on this already thriving High Street.”