Life-saving skills learnt at Marlow Surgery

Vital life-saving skills were learnt at a free CPR and defibrillator demonstration in the town last week.

World Restart a Heart Day was on Wednesday, October 16, and the event at Marlow Surgery gave those unfamiliar with the skills the chance to practice first hand.

The aim was to give the public, and children, the confidence to perform CPR – cardiopulmonary resuscitation – and save lives that are otherwise lost to cardiac arrests.

The event in Victoria Road was run by Child Matters and led by Claire Street, an A&E nurse formerly of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Claire Street said: “It was so great to see so many people turn up at the surgery. I never expected such interest and enthusiasm.

“People asked very sensible questions about when you should start compressions and how to use the public defibrillators, and clearly feel passionate about helping others in their community should a medical emergency arise.

“I’m proud to be part of that and know that more people will have a chance to survive a cardiac arrest as a result. ”

The next Family First Aid event will be run this November at Christ Church URC in Oxford Road, Marlow.

Contact Claire on 07788720612 or email contact@childmatters.info to book a place. Visit www.child-matters.co.uk for more information.