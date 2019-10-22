In pictures: Penguins visit Bourne End

Two penguins stole the show as they paid a visit to Bourne End on Thursday.

Although more commonly found in colder temperatures, the birds – Charlie and Pringle – were in the community centre in Wakeman Road to visit acquired brain injury charity Headway South Bucks.

The service’s co-ordinator team leader Sharon Smith has been running theme days for clients, and this year the focus was on penguins.

Activities centred around the birds were enjoyed in the morning, as people iced cakes with penguin decorations, carried out a penguin wordsearch and enjoyed a raffle.

Then in the afternoon, the real things were brought in from Amazing Animals, based in Chipping Norton, in the Cotswolds.

Clients held the birds and learnt more about them as they roamed the centre, even stopping for the odd selfie.

“It all seemed to go very well. The penguins were delightful and they didn’t seem to be fazed at all,” Sharon said.

“It was good because some of our clients were actually able to stroke and touch them.

“We got the idea from having heard about them visiting a care home. It was a totally penguin-related day.”

Headway South Bucks cares for people who have acquired a brain injury, whether through sporting or work accidents, road accidents, assault, illness or disease.

It runs trips three or four times a year for its clients, and meets three times a week in Bourne End.

Previous theme days have involved owls and reindeers, and soon the centre will be holding its annual Christmas lunch.

Sharon added: “We did approach local businesses for raffle donations and they were very generous.”

For more information on Headway South Bucks, visit www.headwaysouthbucks.org.uk