'Council Access Points' to be introduced by Bucks unitary authority

‘On the spot’ access to council services will be available to residents in the county upon the creation of the new unitary authority.

From April 1, 2020, people will be able to access information and support on topics near where they live or work through ‘Council Access Points’ (CAPs).

At a meeting held last week, the shadow executive for the new council looked at how residents will be able to get ‘close to its communities’.

Residents will be able to get face-to-face help from staff in locations they use at the moment to access council services.

Five Access Plus centres, located in the council offices in the county’s main towns, will offer extra services from Monday to Friday for residents who have ‘more complex enquiries’. Other CAPs will operate from existing buildings, such as libraries, spread across the county.

The locations of these will be confirmed as part of launch preparations for the Buckinghamshire Council which will go live in spring next year.