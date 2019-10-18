Bucks CCG reviews gluten-free food prescriptions

The NHS body which plans health care in Buckinghamshire is looking to save more than £100,000 by stopping prescriptions of gluten-free food for those with coeliac disease.

The cost of the NHS providing gluten-free food on prescription to people in Bucks in 2018 was £111,000.

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is now looking to bring the prescribing of food items for people with coeliac disease ‘more in line’ with other patients that require a special diet.

It is reviewing guidance for GPs about prescribing gluten-free foods and is calling on the views of residents to help it reach a decision.

About 350 patients in Bucks get these foods on prescription, but the CCG says that gluten-free food is now ‘far more easily available’ on the High Street.

Dr Shona Lockie, the CCG’s clinical director, said: “There are a lot more options available to people now so it seems sensible to take a fresh look at our current guidance.

“We accept that some people may still struggle to find affordable gluten- free foods from their local shop.

“For this reason we want to understand who they are and what things we should consider before making any decisions.

“We would like as many people as possible to give us their views.”

The consultation is open for eight weeks until Tuesday, December 10.

Visit www.letstalkhealthbucks.nhs.uk