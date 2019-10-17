New team at Bourne End library as council look to save £250,000

Two members of staff at Bourne End library have taken voluntary redundancy and one is being transferred elsewhere as Bucks County Council seeks to save more than £250,000 from library services.

Despite the cuts, there will be no changes to services or opening hours at the library in Wakeman Road, said a council spokesman.

The old structure of one manager and two assistants is to remain, although the assistants will work fewer nine hours.

The council’s cabinet member for community engagement Cllr Gareth Williams said: “Bourne End Library was included in a countywide review of the library service which, overall, needed to save upwards of £250,000.

“Two staff at the library decided to take voluntary redundancy offered as part of the review process.”