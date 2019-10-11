Wooburn Green firm scoops Queen's Award

Wooburn Green-based manufacturing company N.A Brown Ltd has been awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise.

The small business, in Soho Crescent, which employs 14 people, received the award in the innovation category for its work in using recycled plastic in the development of parts used in road sweeping machines.

The company manufactures brushes for machines used up and down the country and was the first to market brush heads made from plastic discs that replaced traditional plywood heads.

N A Brown Ltd is one of just four Bucks businesses to receive a Queen's Award this year.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire presented the award to managing director Nick Brown.

Sir Henry said: "N.A.Brown Ltd is an example of the kind of company this country needs more of – imaginative, innovative, and productive.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to present the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category for 2019 to Nick Brown on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen."

Receiving the award, Nick Brown said “When I was a young man I witnessed the presentation of a Queen’s Award and said to myself at the time that I would love to receive one of those in the future. It is just like having a dream come true.”