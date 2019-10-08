In pictures: Bourne End Junior Craft Show 2019

Creative young people showed off their talent at a junior craft show in Bourne End.

More than 300 entries were received for the show on Saturday, held at the village library in Wakeman Road.

Gifted needleworkers, painters and even handmade soft toy makers battled it out for the trophies and prizes on offer.

The craft show is now in its seventh year and is run by mother and daughter duo Sue Croall and Amy Croall, 17.

From humble beginnings Sue said that the event has grown year on year, adding that the standard of this year’s entries were ‘phenomenal’.

She said: “We were hoping to break the 300 barrier.

“The imagination that some children have, you think: I would never have thought of doing that.

“We had four different trophies on offer as well. There is always that tantalising opportunity [to win one].

“The standard of entries is phenomenal. They seem to get better and better.”

The Judges' Favourite was won by Xanthe Murphy for her decorated cupcakes.

Elia Greenwood picked up the age four-seven trophy for her candle holders made of Hama beads, while Mariella Cairns won the eight to 11 category for her model of a polar bear on top of a globe.

The best 12-16 entry was won by Daisy Bidmead for her painting of open hands holding a rose.

Sue added: “We get [prizes] through donations – some companies donate items, some donate cash so that we can use that to go and buy the prizes.”

Popular classes included drawing and painting, with some ‘lovely embroidery’ and models also entered, Sue added.

On next year, she said the show would need ‘some more tables’ but was looking forward to welcoming it back.

Visit www.bejuniorcraftshow.co.uk