Hundreds gather in Marlow to celebrate town's community spirit

Hundreds of people gathered at the Crowne Plaza hotel on Sunday in praise of the town’s ‘generous community spirit’.

The event, known as Celebrate Marlow and now in its third year, is put on by Marlow Town Council to acknowledge the contribution made by clubs, organisations and individuals.

The Fieldhouse Lane event recognised the town’s unsung heroes, including Marlow Museum and The Marlow Wombles, a group of volunteers who collect litter from streets and parks.

Town mayor Cllr Richard Scott said: “I have always believed that residents should put something back into the community in which they live. That is what you have done, some in a highly visible way and others quietly helping their neighbours.

“Community service is a duty to be taken seriously. Enhancing our wonderful town as a place to live, work and visit is a responsibility to which we should all contribute. By doing so, we can support our town and, in particular, those residents less fortunate than ourselves.”

Guests also enjoyed a performance by Anna Nightingale, entertainer and singer, who specialises in the golden era of jazz-swing.

The Mayor called on the community to help Marlow’s schools with the challenge of supporting the mental health of children and teenagers.

To donate to this initiative, which is the Mayor’s charity this year, contact jan@marlow-tc.gov.uk