Marlow area news: Bourne End illuminated boat parade returns

Illuminated boat parade returns to Bourne End

Photos credited to: Richard Delaney of IndigoFlame photographic services

Boats lit up the River Thames on Saturday for the return of the illuminated boat parade in Bourne End.

Hundreds of people gathered along the waterside to watch the procession of 24 decorated vessels sail from the Spade Oak Reach in the village to The Bounty pub in Cockmarsh, where entrants and crew enjoyed a meal.

Now entering its fifth year, the parade raised £1,000 for charity as children and even dogs got involved with glowsticks to watch the weird and wonderful boat designs.

Monies raised will go to Longridge Activity Centre, based in Quarry Wood Road, Marlow.

Prizes were up for grabs for the best boats, which ranged from a small two-person canoe which won ‘Best on a Budget’, to larger boats in the form of Thomas the Tank Engine, which collected the ‘Best Illumination’ accolade.

Pete Jeppo was highly commended in his one-man canoe alongside a 007 Bond-themed vessel.

Fireworks were set off to signal another successful year for the parade, which one organiser called ‘memorable’ as it battled the autumn rain – but it didn’t dampen spirits.

A parade spokesman said: “Each year the quality of the illuminations get better.

“It is not about how much you spend, it is about the originality.

“It is a very relaxed, informal event, a real family occasion.

“It is magical being out on the water with the reflections. It is memorable.

“I wanted [to do] something in the autumn because there is so much going on in the summer, and something which would help promote The Bounty.”

Peace garden dedicated

BOURNE END: A ‘peace garden’ in the village has been completed in time for World Peace Day.

Penny’s Corner – at the junction of Bourne End Parade, Station Road and Cores End Road – was originally conceived by Bourne End & Cookham Rotary Club as a way of commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

On consultation with site owners Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council, it evolved to ‘encompass the wider aspects of peace’ in the village.

The garden was constructed by mid-August and a dedication ceremony was held on September 21 – World Peace Day, where a ‘poem for peace’ was read by Mollyanne Flynn, 10, of St Paul’s School in Wooburn Green.

Rotary president Ian Fraser said: “It has been a very enriching experience. We are most grateful to the parish council for making it possible. We are delighted to welcome so many people on this international day of peace and it has been heart-warming to see residents already enjoying this space for quiet contemplation.”

Parish Council Chairman Sue Wagner and Rotary Club President Ian Fraser unveil the stone plinth

Marlow school children declare climate emergency

MARLOW: A committee of children at Marlow C of E Infant School have declared their own climate emergency.

The Green Flag school in Sandygate Road is concerned about the planet and its ‘Eco Warriors’ have decided to take action by asking the governors to declare an environment and climate emergency on their behalf.

This involves looking for different ways to save, recycle and reuse resources, preserve the environment and its habitats and finding alternative ways to save energy.

The Warriors have been spearheading green campaigns at the school over the last two years, including ‘Waste Weeks’ to reduce packaging in lunchboxes, and ensuring milk is delivered in glass bottles.

Eco Warriors at Marlow C of E Infant School

Marlow FM presenters up for national award

MARLOW: Two presenters from Marlow FM have been nominated for the Community Radio Awards 2019.

Gemma-Leigh James is up for the female presenter award, while Sam Sethi is up for the newcomer award.

The ceremony will take place on October 26 at the Memo Arts Centre in Barry, South Wales.

Gemma-Leigh’s shows include Thursday Breakfast, while Sam joined the station last year and has a weekly technology show.

Graham Duthie, Marlow FM managing director said: “Marlow FM is a community station, and we have loads of volunteers like Gemma and Sam who generously give their time to make the station what it is.”

Gemma-Leigh James

Last call for arts and crafts at junior craft show

BOURNE END: This week is the last call to design arts or crafts for the junior craft show on Saturday.

Young photographers and needleworkers are also invited to enter creations for the free-to-enter show at Bourne End Library in Wakeman Road.

Designs should be dropped off on the day between 9.30am-11am. The public can browse entries between 12.30pm-2pm while prize-giving takes place at 1.15pm. Visit www.bejuniorcraftshow.co.uk

Amy Croall (left) and mum Sue Croall at the Bourne End Junior Craft Show in 2017

Rotary concert to wow crowds this weekend

MARLOW: The Rotary Club of Marlow will be hosting its big autumn charity concert on Saturday.

Superb Ascot Brass will perform with 3 Great Choirs from Sir William Borlase School.

It will be held at All Saints Church in The Causeway at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Marlow information centre/library in Institute Road or rotarian Lance Slater on 07803 179911.

Diary

Thursday, October 3: Marlow Library Knit and Natter, Institute Road, 10am-noon.

Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Fashion show and lunch, Harleyford Golf Club, Henley Road, 12.30pm-5pm. £45. 07734994650.

Friday, October 4: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Saturday, October 5: Bourne End Junior Craft Show, Bourne End Library, Wakeman Road. Browse entries between 12.30pm-2pm.

Marlow Market, The Causeway, 10am-3pm. www.transitionmarlow.org

Rotary Club of Marlow Autumn Charity Concert, All Saints Church, 7.30pm-10pm. Adults £12, under 18’s £6. Free drink at interval. Call 01628 484323 for tickets and more information.