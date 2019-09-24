In pictures: Marlow Carnival 2019 brings seaside to town

The Rebellion Beer Company poured twice as many pints as the Marlow Carnival returned for a bumper year on Saturday.

This year’s theme of ‘Oh I do like to be beside the seaside!’ brought the coast to the town centre as Marlow was taken over by colourful floats, sunglasses and surf boards.

Organisers said they were ‘over the moon’ with the turnout for this year’s event, with estimates suggesting it doubled the size of last year’s showpiece.

Food and drink stallholders sold out as people enjoyed the unusually warm autumn sun along the High Street for the parade and in Higginson Park for music, dance and a party atmosphere.

Marlow Community Association (MCA) manages the event via a dedicated group of volunteers who form their carnival committee.

The MCA are based out of, and run, Liston Hall in Chapel Street.

Lindsay Robinson, who has been at the helm of the planning committee for three years alongside Jane Douglass, said: “It’s a huge job to undertake, but the comments and feedback we’ve had from everyone involved make it so worthwhile – and the weather was just the icing on the cake.”

Kelly Horner, who joined the committee this year to work on the website and PR, said: “The community spirit I’ve seen over the last few months has been phenomenal. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time, energy and skills.”

The Carnival Committee are seeking new crew for 2020 as the event gets bigger – if you want to get involved, contact marlow.carnival@gmail.com