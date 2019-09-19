Sail down to Marlow Carnival for seaside theme

Take a trip to the seaside as the carnival returns to Marlow this weekend.

‘Oh I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside’ is the theme for this year’s Marlow Carnival, which takes place in the High Street and Higginson Park on Saturday.

It runs from 11am to 5pm, with live music, classic cars, dance and theatre performances and the Rebellion Brewery all on offer. A reptile tent will add a wild side to the carnival.

The event boasts four music and dance stages – Celebrate, Liston, Jam, and Bus Stop Buskers – with Marlow’s own Jordan Lee, a Hits and Heat Radio presenter, in attendance.

The parade starts at 11.30am and road closures are planned between 11am and noon. Little Marlow Road, Spittal Street and the High Street will be closed. They will reopen as soon as the parade arrives at Higginson Park.

Visit www.marlowcarnival.com for more information.