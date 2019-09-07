Bourne End swim teacher voted best in the Chilterns

A swimming teacher has been voted the best in the Chilterns, winning the first round of a national competition.

Chris Dutfield, 29, from Bourne End, has been teaching at Chalfont Leisure Centre, Chalfont St Peter, for eight months.

More than 700 nominations were made nationwide and Chris will now go through to a regional semi-final.

If he is successful, he will then go forward to a national judging day to take place at former Olympic venue, the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford.

The initiative is the brainchild of leisure operator Better, with The Swimming Teacher of the Year Award also being supported by the Swimming Teacher’s Association (STA) and Speedo.

Daniel Oriot, leisure centre manager at Chalfont Leisure Centre, said: “We are very proud of Chris receiving this award.

“He is very enthusiastic about teaching swimming and this shows in his lessons with the positive feedback we receive from parents and those he teaches.”