In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Maidenhead

03:56PM, Sunday 13 November 2022
Residents gathered outside the Town Hall in Maidenhead this morning (Sunday) to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.
A service was held from 10.50am at the War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall and was followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.
Mayor Cllr Christine Bateson was in attendance, alongside members from the Maidenhead Royal British legion branch and ex-service, uniformed and youth organisations participated in the wreath laying ceremony.
The ceremony was followed by a church service at St Mary’s Church.
Ceremonies have also taken place across the parishes in the area today as the nations pays its respects to the fallen.
