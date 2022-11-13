SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Maidenhead

    03:56PM, Sunday 13 November 2022

    Residents gathered outside the Town Hall in Maidenhead this morning (Sunday) to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

    A service was held from 10.50am at the War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall and was followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.

    Mayor Cllr Christine Bateson was in attendance, alongside members from the Maidenhead Royal British legion branch and ex-service, uniformed and youth organisations participated in the wreath laying ceremony.

    The ceremony was followed by a church service at St Mary’s Church.

    Ceremonies have also taken place across the parishes in the area today as the nations pays its respects to the fallen.

