More than a tonne of tools donated for Harvest Festival at Boyn Hill church

The Baptist church in Westborough Road has thanked the public for generous donations to its collection of tools for its Harvest Appeal.

The tools drive is to help struggling communities in Africa get started in a trade, with donations going to UK charity Tools With a Mission (TWAM).

TWAM will make trade kits full of tools, specified builders, electricians, plumbers or other tradespeople.

The charity sends about 225 tonnes of tools every year – equipment which might otherwise end up in landfill.

Boyn Hill Baptist Church launched the appeal running through October and were ‘blown away’ by the number of donations.

Since appearing in the Advertiser, the drive brought in even more tools – with the total now reaching an estimated at 1.5 tonnes, including tools used in the motor trade and horticulture, sewing machines and IT equipment. There was even a generator.

“We’ve had a huge amount of tools that have come through – it’s more than quadruple what we had a few weeks back,” said church minister Amanda Redwood.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated. It’s for such an amazing charity.”