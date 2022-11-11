Public notices: Solar park could be built in Walthams

In the public notices this week, applicants are seeking to build a solar energy park in Shurlock Row, while others are looking to install a 18m phone mast in Cookham Dean.

Planning

WT Energy, a business focused on implementing green energy infrastructure, is looking to install a solar park on land to the south of Valentines, The Straight Mile, Shurlock Row.

This would include ground mounted solar panels, power stations, a hydrogen electrolyser compound, substation, fencing, CCTV and a new access from The Straight Mile (B3018).

The plant would generate electricity for the grid. The applicant says it could supply the equivalent of 6,336 homes at peak output, saving about 5,475 tonnes of CO2 per year.

A ‘small proportion’ of what is generated will be used to power electrolysers, which split water into its component parts (oxygen and hydrogen) to generate green hydrogen.

The development is anticipated to produce enough hydrogen to fuel the equivalent of 26 zero-emission buses daily.

To see all documents related to this application, enter reference 22/02820/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

Meanwhile, CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd has put in a query as to whether prior approval is required to instal an 18m phone mast in Cookham Dean.

A prior approval application effectively allows the applicant to bypass the full planning process.

The works would include six antennas and four cabinets for the equipment and meter. It would be based on the verge to the southwest of Ridgemount from Spring Lane to Bigfrith Lane.

The mast is ‘required’ to ensure ‘the latest high quality 3G and 4G’. The column ‘will also ensure that new 5G coverage can also be provided at this location.’

The proposed height is ‘essential’ in order to ensure the latest 4G and new 5G technologies are provided, as higher frequencies have a ‘weakened’ radio signal that makes ‘the effects of clutter even more significant’.

The company has ‘considered and discounted’ 11 other sites in Cookham, including on the rooftop of Cookham Dean CE Primary or the Jolly Farmer pub; and at the Cricket Common on Church Road.

To see all documents relating to this application, enter 22/02780/ TLDTT into the planning portal.

To see all this week's public notices, visit www.publicnoticeportal.uk/maidenhead-advertiser