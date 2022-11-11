Bird mosaics created at Maidenhead school

A professional artist has helped Maidenhead school pupils create a series of large bird mosaics which will be displayed in the entrance hall.

Braywick Court School, in Hibbert Road, was joined by Amelia Pimlott this week to assist with the creations in a workshop organised by Norden Farm, and each represent a different creature.

The piece was created by the whole school and commemorates a new house system at the school, with pupils from each of the four new houses designing a different mosaic.

Art and design lead at Braywick Court School, Jemma Gerlis, said that children had embraced the

project and believed the addition of the arts into the curriculum can benefit mental health.

“We feel that art work with a real visual outcome that can be enjoyed by all is good for our mental health and wellbeing,” she added.

“At Braywick we really value giving a balanced curriculum and we value art and design.

“They are loving every moment of it and it is an amazing experience having an artist in residence. We have turned our classroom into an art studio.”

The ceramic mosaics are made out of broken pieces of tile and glued onto a board, and represent a hawk, eagle, kite and falcon – the names of each house at the school.

Children’s designs from as young as reception class were amalgamated into the pieces, with plans to complete the project by Thursday.