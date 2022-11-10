Get involved in hospice's Christmas Lights Trail

Homes around the town will be lit up in festive colours in aid of a children’s hospice, which is launching its Christmas Lights Trail again this year.

Alexander Devine is inviting families and businesses to join in with the fundraiser, featuring impressive light displays which encourage donations to the charity.

For this year’s trail, the hospice has designed a poster for people to put up in their windows to show neighbours and visitors that their festive lights are supporting the good cause.

Homes also have the option of being added to a lights trail map if they are keen to impress even more residents with their displays.

Alexander Devine fundraiser, Jazmin Parker, said: “It’s been such a joy to see all the varied and wonderful displays over the last few years.

“We have loved how much our community has embraced our Devine Christmas Lights Trail, spreading festive cheer and helping us raise vital funds.

“With the current cost of living crisis, we understand that this year many people may not be able to participate in our trail.

“But we know that there are some who are still determined to put on their amazing displays. We would love these people to join our trail and light up so that we can keep our children’s hospice lights on this Christmas.”

Anyone interested should email Jazmin at fundraising@alexanderdevine.org or call 01628 822777.