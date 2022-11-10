Maidenhead hair salon to celebrate 30 years with charity coffee morning

A Maidenhead hair salon is celebrating its 30th year in the town next week with a charity coffee morning for the community.

Monello Hairdressing & Barber Shop, based in Providence Place, was opened in 1992 by Salvatorie Monello and will be welcoming in customers and the community

to celebrate its milestone and to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

The coffee morning will take place on Monday from 10am to 1pm at the salon and will feature a raffle, lucky dip, and lots of tasty treats including cakes and scones.

The raffle will feature 30 prizes worth more than £1,000, including hair cuts and blow dries.

Meanwhile a lucky dip will see people in with a chance of getting their hands on some hair products.

Reflecting on reaching 30 years, Salvatorie said he felt ‘fantastic’ and paid tribute to the salons ‘very loyal’ and ‘very good stylists’ and repeat clientele.

Salon manager Michael Monello, said: “I think it’s such an achievement, especially [in] this day in age to be a small family business and to run for that amount of time is quite something.”