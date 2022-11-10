Olympic swimmer and festive market planned at Waterside Quarter

Double Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Tom Dean will be in Maidenhead later this month as a regeneration scheme holds a series of festive events.

Waterside Quarter will be joining in with the town’s Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 26 with a market running from midday into the evening featuring stalls and other festivities.

Later that day, Maidenhead’s own Tom Dean will be meeting residents for a meet and greet and signing session at the Shanly Homes marketing suite from 4pm-7pm.

Plans are also in place for a wreath making workshop to take place on Thursday, December 1 at Waterside Quarter, while more details are set to be revealed on further events there in the lead up to Christmas.

Matteo Scabbia, asset & property manager at Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of Shanly Homes, said: “The Waterside Quarter development has been designed to bring people together as part of a community and we are delighted to be able to bring the wider town into this community as we look to get ready for Christmas this year.”

For more information visit www.waterside-quarter.co.uk or follow @watersidequarter_maidenhead on social media.