Maidenhead lantern making workshops to be held ahead of parade

The skies above Maidenhead town centre will be illuminated next month as the Carnival of the Animals Lantern Parade returns.

As part of the project - run by Norden Farm - a series of lantern making workshops will be taking place in November and December to help people create their animal lanterns.

Workshops for families will be taking place at Norden Farm on Saturday, November 19 and Saturday, November 26 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm.

The workshops are open to those aged six and above and cost £7 per person.

A longer session for adults aged 17 and above will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 10.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50. Pre-booking is essential.

Guided by a professional practitioner and working as a group, participants will create a large-scale willow structure which ‘will shine bright' in the parade.

Drop-in lantern-making workshops will also be taking place in the Nicholsons Centre on Sunday, November 27 and Sunday, December 4 between 10.30am and 4pm.

The sessions will give people the chance to make and decorate a simple willow and tissue lantern ready to light up at the parade.

A last-minute workshop will take place at Maidenhead Library on the day of the parade, Saturday, December 10, between 10.30am and 2pm.

Drop-in workshops are open to those aged six and above and cost £4 per person.

The Lantern Parade is supported by the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Spoore Merry and Rixman, RBWM, The Prince Philip Trust, The Shanly Foundation, The Workman Group and Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation.

This year’s parade costs £20,000 and as part of the fundraising for the project, Norden Farm has launched a crowdfunder which can be found at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/maidenhead-community-lantern-parade-2022

Tickets for the workshops are available at the Box Office at 01628 788997 or online at www.nordenfarm.org

For more information about the Lantern Parade visit: www.norden.farm/events/the-carnival-of-the-animals-lantern-parade-28