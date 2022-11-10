MP Theresa May requests urgent meeting over St Mark's Hospital

MP Theresa May has requested a meeting with NHS leaders in the area to discuss expanding services at St Mark’s Hospital.

Services at the hospital, in St Mark’s Road, have been the subject of scrutiny for some time, with residents calling for the reinstatement of the walk-in minor injury unit, which has not reopened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the former Prime Minister has said she wants ‘us to be more ambitious’ and has written to health bosses responsible for services in the area to urge them to improve services at St Mark’s, including increasing capacity to deal with injuries and mental health issues.

A meeting has been scheduled to discuss the MP’s thoughts on the hospital.

Mrs May’s comments follow pleas from residents and the Maidenhead Liberal Democrats for more clarity regarding the reopening of the minor injury unit, which was temporarily closed in April 2020.

The Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is responsible for services at the hospital, has previously stated that a permanent closure for the walk-in facility was ‘not being considered’.

In January this year a spokesperson for Frimley CCG said that workforce availability during the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the vaccination booster campaign ‘had been a challenge’, meaning the unit would remain shut at that time.

In April, a spokesperson said ‘conditions are not right’ to allow uncontrolled access to the site, but a GP-led appointment service was still being offered.

Last month, the CCG was unable to give the Advertiser an update on future plans for the facility.

Now, Mrs May is calling for more services at the hospital. She said: “St Mark’s had to adapt during the pandemic to keep patients and staff safe.

“Some are calling for a return to the previous level of service, but I want us to be more ambitious.

“That’s why I am calling for more services at St Mark’s.

“I want more local people to be treated at St Mark’s and more services there including for injuries and mental health.

“With growing pressures on Wexham Park it makes sense not just to return St Mark’s to pre-pandemic services, but to make sure that more people can be treated at St Mark’s.

“This would be better for my constituents, would relieve pressure on Wexham Park and would be better for the local NHS.”

In response to Mrs May’s comments, the CCG said: “St Mark’s Hospital is a great asset for health services in the Maidenhead area and we share the ambition to provide a greater range of services from the site.

“We have been working with local GP practices and the Maidenhead Primary Care Network for some time to explore ways of increasing the numbers of patients that can be treated at St Marks and improving access to a wider range of services and healthcare professionals.

“We look forward to sharing more information with local residents soon and will be discussing our plans with local stakeholders and elected members.”