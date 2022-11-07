PureGym reveals Maidenhead opening date

PureGym is set to open its doors in Maidenhead next year with hundreds of pieces of equipment, the company has revealed.

The new gym is moving into the former Carpetright store in Maidenhead Retail Park in Stafferton Way and will open in January 2023.

The chain company has more than 300 gyms around the UK, with Burnham, Reading and Hayes the closest gyms to Maidenhead.

The new gym will feature more than 220 pieces of ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment alongside cardio equipment, group exercise classes, a functional area and access to certified personal trainers (PTs).

It will be open 24 hours a day and is set to offer interested gym-goers opening offers to entice customers.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “We are delighted to be bringing flexible, affordable fitness to Maidenhead in January 2023.

“The brand new gym will occupy the former Carpetright store at the Maidenhead Retail Park on Stafferton Way, providing members with 24/7 access to over 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment along with a functional area, cardio equipment, group exercise classes and access to our certified PTs.

“The 15,000 sq. ft. gym will be a fantastic facility for the people of Maidenhead and the surrounding communities who will enjoy PureGym’s flagship low-cost and zero-contract memberships to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.

“We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Maidenhead next year – look out for our opening offer.”