Proposals to regenerate Maidenhead Office Park under consideration

Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way could be redeveloped under plans being drawn up for consultation.

Anglesea Capital, which is spearheading the plans, will be holding a consultation event on the plans which could see between 15 and 20 new industrial and logistics units across 60,000sqm.

Much of the office space is currently vacant due to changing working habits following the pandemic, providing space to regenerate the office park to allow for full capacity in the future.

Residents are invited to come and view the proposals and meet the project team from 3-7.30pm on Wednesday, November 9 at Woodlands Park Village Centre, Manifold Way, Waltham Road, Maidenhead, SL6 3GW.

Attendees at the consultation event will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the project team and provide their feedback on the proposals.

A spokesperson for Anglesea Capital said: “We are excited to present our regeneration plans for the office park, which will create new jobs, provide environmental enhancements and ensure the site is more suitable to meet the country’s long term economic challenges.

“This event forms a key part of our commitment to consult with local people, and will allow the community to learn more about the proposals before the submission of a planning application.

“We look forward to meeting the local community on November 9.”

More information about the consultation is contained on the project website at https://maidenheadconsultation.co.uk/