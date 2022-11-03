Calls to apply for funding after music event raises thousands

Children’s charities and causes in the area can now apply for funding after a music event raised thousands at its annual event.

Let’s Rock the Moor in Cookham raised £30,000 for charity at this year’s event, held in Marsh Meadow in Cookham.

A total of £24,000 of this sum will be split between the event’s main charities Child Bereavement UK, The Link Foundation and Wooden Spoon.

This leaves £6,000 for causes and children’s charities in the area to receive a donation.

To apply for funding email nicolarees@copasfarms.co.uk as soon as possible with information about how your organisation and how the money will be used.

All the applications will be discussed at the start of December and the charities chosen will be contacted soon after.