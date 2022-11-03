Public notices: Application to consider access to four housing plots

A planning application to consider access to four plots for self-build and custom housebuilding feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

An outline application to consider only access at this stage for four serviced plots for self-build and custom housebuilding in Holyport has been submitted.

The application concerns land adjacent to Pond View in Sturt Green in Holyport.

Planning documents show the illustrative site layout can accommodate four houses, with each plot having enough space for a house, vehicle parking, servicing – for example bin storage, and garden space.

The proposals include access to two houses from Sturt Green road itself and the other two houses from Rolls Lane.

A secondary access for two parking spaces is proposed off Rolls Road.

Road Closures

The Royal Borough intends to make an order stopping any vehicle from travelling along B3024 Forest Green Road in Fifield from its junction with A330 Ascot Road to its junction with Long Lane.

The proposed order is to make way for works on the highway, namely sewer cleaning.

It will be in operation between 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, November 18.

Alternative routes for those affected are via B3024 Forest Green Road, B3024 Oakley Green Road, A308 Windsor Road, and A330 Ascot Road.

The Royal Borough also intends to make an order to stop traffic from travelling along part of Honey Lane in Hurley from its junction with Pudding Hill

eastward to a point 176 metres from the junction Burchetts Green Road.

The proposed order is to facilitate works on the highway, particularly, to carry out tree cutting works.

It will be in operation daily between 8am and 6pm from Tuesday, November 22 to Friday, November 25.

The diversion route for those affected will be via Burchetts Green Road, A4130 Henley Road, and Honey Lane.

To view this week's public notices in full, visit: www.publicnoticeportal.uk/maidenhead-advertiser