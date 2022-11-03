Deadline approaching for Theresa May Christmas card contest

Arty youngsters are being reminded to get festive for the return of Theresa May’s Christmas card competition this year in conjunction with the Advertiser.

In an annual tradition stretching back two decades, the Advertiser is teaming up with the Maidenhead and Twyford MP to search for the perfect design for the former Prime Minister to send to political heavyweights and famous faces.

The competition is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency, and the winning entry is personally chosen by the MP.

This year’s theme is ‘Christmas in Maidenhead’.

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, November 10.