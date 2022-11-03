Maidenhead chefs visit Bangladesh for curry festival

Two chefs from the Maidenhead area were in Bangladesh for a British Curry Festival in the country’s capital, Dhaka, last week.

Dominic Chapman, who owns The Beehive and The Crown at Burchetts Green, was joined by Jafor Solim Uddin, chef at The Fat Buddha, for the event in South Asia, which ran from October 19 to 26.

Organised jointly by five-star hotel InterContinental Dhaka and Curry Life Magazine UK, the festival was held for the first time in Dhaka in 2001, with the last instalment being back in 2011.

This was the first time it had returned for a decade, and Dominic told the Advertiser about flying the flag for British food in Bangladesh.

He was joined by five renowned curry chefs for the Asian food festival, including Jafor.

“It is the most incredible experience for chefs to go over there and get a feel for the country,” he said. “You get to check out the vegetable and spice markets and we have full support from the British High Commission.

“We have got some great restaurants [in the Royal Borough], it is quite a diverse food offering. I led all the chefs there and my angle was to fly the flag for the British cuisine.

“They know our area because they are aware the Queen used to live in Windsor.”

Dominic cooked up dishes such as roast beef and performed chef demonstrations.

“Bangladesh is so friendly and welcoming,” he added. “Tourists do not really go there but you get doubly well looked after and they are very appreciative of you visiting.”