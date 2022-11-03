Pop-up shop for eco children's clothing to come to Maidenhead cafe

Two mothers running sustainable businesses in Maidenhead will be teaming up for pop-up shopping events.

Maidenhead-based sustainable children’s clothing business, My Little Green Wardrobe – set up in 2021 by Lucy Todd – is joining forces with eco-conscious play cafe, Chai Cocoa.

The latter was set up this year by Pavan Badesha. Its treehouse play space is made from sustainable timber and recycled materials.

“Whether it’s opting for an alternative milk, trying out our meat-free options, or shopping in our eco pantry, our aim is to provide lots of more sustainable options for our guests," said Pavan.

The first collaborative pop-up will take place on Thursday, November 10, 10am-2pm at Chai Cocoa, Queen Street.

Shoppers will be able to browse a range of ethical and sustainable baby and children’s clothes while enjoying a complimentary brownie.

There will also be a Christmas pop-up in December.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for shoppers to purchase some eco-friendly Christmas gifts for little ones ahead of the festive season – and a great way to show support for local businesses,” said Lucy.

At the beginning of November there will be a giveaway which will see the winner receive a bundle of prizes from both businesses worth more than £50.