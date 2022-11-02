Bonfire Night event listings in Maidenhead and Marlow 2022

Bonfire Night is around the corner with the promise of bursts of colour in the skies over Maidenhead, surrounding villages and Marlow. Here are the listings for upcoming events.

Boyne Hill Cricket Club Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday, November 5, 5pm

Boyne Hill Cricket Club, Highway Rd, Maidenhead

A Maidenhead tradition, this fireworks night will

feature plenty of funfair rides and food stalls. Fresh candy floss and sweets stalls, burgers and Indian food will all also be there.

A full bar is available and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm. Traylens Fair is featuring for the first time this year.

All welcome, children under 5 free and prices held for another year. Tickets are £5 per person or £15 for a family of four, with children under 5 going free.

Cash only at the gate, or book online in advance (booking fees apply): tinyurl.com/4rukej85

Burchetts Green Infants School Fireworks 2022

Saturday, November 12, 5pm

Burchetts Green Infants School, Burchetts Green Road, Maidenhead

There will be hot food to pre-order, a bar, games and face painting. The display will start at 6.30pm. Parking is at the Berkshire College of Agriculture sports grounds (a 10-minute walk to the school). The path will be lit with the schoolchildren’s home-made lanterns.

Tickets are £5. Food and tokens for the bar and games as well as LED glow sticks can also be ordered online at tinyurl.com/

4kcdd5hw

1st Cookham Scouts Grand Fireworks and Bonfire

Saturday, November 5, 5.30pm

Grove Island (end of Odney Lane)

Cookham Scouts are once again running their annual bonfire and fireworks display, with gates open from 5.30pm.

The fire lighting procession will start at 6.30pm.

Advance tickets are £8 or £10 on the night.

To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/1st-cookham-scout-group

CDVC Bonfire Night

Saturday, November 5, 5.30pm

Old Cricket Common, Cookham Dean

Bonfire and firework display (7pm), with warming drinks and food. Opposite the Village Hall on the Old Cricket Common, from 5pm until 8pm. There will be a Lantern Procession at about 6.30pm (lanterns can be purchased on the night).

A donation of £20 per family, payable on the night, is suggested.

Danesfield House Fireworks Night

Saturday, November 5, 5.30pm

Danesfield House Hotel & Spa, Henley Road, Marlow

Danesfield House’s annual Firework Night celebration will see an evening of fireworks, food and drinks.

Fireworks will be at 7pm – watch the display from the terrace. Hot snacks will be available for purchase on site and the hotel will be

operating a cash bar.

Prices are £15 adult, £10 child (under 12 years), £40 family of four (two adults, two children).

Spaces are limited and entry must be pre-purchased.

For reservations contact events@danesfieldhouse.co.uk or 01628 891010.

Marlow Monster Fireworks 2022

Saturday, November 5, 6pm

Marlow Sports Club, Pound Lane, Marlow

This fireworks night runs from 6pm to 8.30pm. Bar and food available.

An advance adult ticket costs £8, while advance junior ticket is £4 (plus booking fees). Purchase them at tinyurl.com/262b2bx8

Are you holding a Bonfire Night event that doesn’t feature on this list?

Let us know and we can add the listing online. Email adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk with the information.