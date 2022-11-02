SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Bonfire Night event listings in Maidenhead and Marlow 2022

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    05:45PM, Wednesday 02 November 2022

    Bonfire Night is around the corner with the promise of bursts of colour in the skies over Maidenhead, surrounding villages and  Marlow. Here are the listings for upcoming events.

    Boyne Hill Cricket Club Fireworks Spectacular

    Saturday, November 5, 5pm

    Boyne Hill Cricket Club, Highway Rd, Maidenhead

    A Maidenhead tradition, this fireworks night will
    feature plenty of funfair rides and food stalls. Fresh candy floss and sweets stalls, burgers and Indian food will all also be there.

    A full bar is available and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm. Traylens Fair is featuring for the first time this year.

    All welcome, children under 5 free and prices held for another year. Tickets are £5 per person or £15 for a family of four, with children under 5 going free.

    Cash only at the gate, or book online in advance (booking fees apply): tinyurl.com/4rukej85

    Burchetts Green Infants School Fireworks 2022

    Saturday, November 12, 5pm

    Burchetts Green Infants School, Burchetts Green Road, Maidenhead

    There will be hot food to pre-order, a bar, games and face painting. The display will start at 6.30pm. Parking is at the Berkshire College of Agriculture sports grounds (a 10-minute walk to the school). The path will be lit with the schoolchildren’s home-made lanterns.

    Tickets are £5. Food and tokens for the bar and games as well as LED glow sticks can also be ordered online at tinyurl.com/
    4kcdd5hw

    1st Cookham Scouts Grand Fireworks and Bonfire

    Saturday, November 5, 5.30pm

    Grove Island (end of Odney Lane)

    Cookham Scouts are once again running their annual bonfire and fireworks display, with gates open from 5.30pm.

    The fire lighting procession will start at 6.30pm.

    Advance tickets are £8 or £10 on the night.

    To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/1st-cookham-scout-group

    CDVC Bonfire Night

    Saturday, November 5, 5.30pm

    Old Cricket Common, Cookham Dean

    Bonfire and firework display (7pm), with warming drinks and food. Opposite the Village Hall on the Old Cricket Common, from 5pm until 8pm. There will be a Lantern Procession at about 6.30pm (lanterns can be purchased on the night).

    A donation of £20 per family, payable on the night, is suggested.

    Danesfield House Fireworks Night

    Saturday, November 5, 5.30pm

    Danesfield House Hotel & Spa, Henley Road, Marlow

    Danesfield House’s annual Firework Night celebration will see an evening of fireworks, food and drinks.

    Fireworks will be at 7pm – watch the display from the terrace. Hot snacks will be available for purchase on site and the hotel will be
    operating a cash bar.

    Prices are £15 adult, £10 child (under 12 years), £40 family of four (two adults, two children).

    Spaces are limited and entry must be pre-purchased.

    For reservations contact events@danesfieldhouse.co.uk or 01628 891010.

    Marlow Monster Fireworks 2022

    Saturday, November 5, 6pm

    Marlow Sports Club, Pound Lane, Marlow

    This fireworks night runs from 6pm to 8.30pm. Bar and food available.

    An advance adult ticket costs £8, while advance junior ticket is £4 (plus booking fees). Purchase them at tinyurl.com/262b2bx8

    Are you holding a Bonfire Night event that doesn’t feature on this list?

    Let us know and we can add the listing online. Email adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk with the information.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved