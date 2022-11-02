Police looking to return stolen tools to owners

Thames Valley Police is looking to reunite victims with their stolen tools - recovered by police in Maidenhead.

The items are believed to have been stolen from addresses across the Thames Valley.

Recovered tools include angle grinders, belt sanders and hand drills.

Investigating officer PC Josh Cane, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are inviting anyone in the force area who believes their stolen property may be amongst the recovered haul to get in touch.

“Proof of purchase or ownership for each item will be required to return the items to their rightful owner.

“Alternatively, we will accept the serial number or a photograph of the owner with their belonging.

“Any recognisable marking on tools can be shared to assist officers with this.

“If you believe your items may be among the haul, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43220377573.”