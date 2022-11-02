Youngsters carve spooky pumpkins for Halloween

Spooky jack-o’-lanterns filled the Nicholsons Centre as youngsters prepared for Halloween.

Craft Coop hosted a pumpkin carving workshop on Friday which gave children a chance to carve crooked smiles and jagged eyes into their creations.

A generous donation of 200 pumpkins from High Street market traders Maidenhead Fruits kept the supplies of the bright orange fruit well stocked throughout the day.

The workshop saw families from across the town get stuck in to create an array of smashing pumpkins.

Anne Briggs, assistant manager at Craft Coop’s Maidenhead branch, said: “We got quite a few people who came down as a family to do it which was nice and there was a great mixture of people from across the community.

“Some of the children came down with a picture of exactly how they wanted to do it and some of the Dads were getting very involved.”

A grant from the Lions Club of Maidenhead helped fund the event as well as other similar workshops aimed at teaching young people arts and crafts.

Craft Coop also organised competitions where arty youngsters could colour in spooky castles and trains.