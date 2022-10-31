Remember When: Huge queues for Antiques Roadshow

1972: Five pupils from Furze Platt Secondary School chopped up firewood for the elderly at King George VI Club in York Road.

Two lorry-loads of old shelving had been delivered to the club by a factory on Slough Industrial Estate for members to use on their fires.

1982: Marlow teacher Alison Boak made history when she became the first woman to stop Big Ben.

In fact, she became the first member of the public to put the clock back, marking the end of British Summer Time.

Alison won the right to interfere with the normally uninterrupted precision of the world’s most famous clock in a prize draw organised by the Cancer Research Campaign.

1987: Hundreds of people filed through the doors as the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow visited Maidenhead for the first time.

Presenter Hugh Scully and his team of experts were kept extremely busy at the Magnet Leisure Centre, examining

antique furniture, porcelain, pictures, militaria, jewellery and other items.

1987: Maidenhead Rugby Club made history as it reached the third round of the John Player Cup for the first time.

In front of a big crowd at Braywick, Maids beat Old Alleynians 13-3 to set up a clash with one of rugby union’s most famous clubs – Harlequins.

1987: Boys at Desborough School were digging to improve the look of the place.

Due to Berkshire County Council cash cuts, the grounds and gardens of the school had taken on a derelict and neglected air.

But a team of 60 volunteers set to work landscaping, gardening and replanting – and their classmates were providing back-up by raising funds for new trees and flowers.

1992: The Advertiser’s longest-serving employee, George Lawrence, retired after 49 years working with the newspaper.

George joined the Advertiser after leaving St Luke’s Senior Boys’ School, becoming an apprentice machine-minder following a brief interview with editor-proprietor Louis Baylis.

Louis asked a simple question – ‘Maidonian?’

When George said he was and his grandfather had a business in the town, Louis said ‘that’s good enough for me’.

1997: St Luke’s Primary School said goodbye to two of its longest serving staff members and recognised the hard work of another with an awards presentation.

Dinner lady Phyllis Goff retired after 23 years at St Luke’s and Gladys Rance retired after spending 25 years also working in the school kitchens.

Non-teaching assistant Margaret Martin also marked 25 years at the school, although she was not retiring.