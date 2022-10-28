Arts venue prepares for 'exciting' return of lantern parade

An arts venue in Maidenhead says it is looking forward to the ‘really exciting’ return of its popular lantern parade this winter.

Norden Farm has been running its annual lantern parade for several years but has not been able to run an in-person version of the event since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It sees a procession of lanterns parade outside the town hall before snaking along the High Street and through the town centre following weeks of workshops to create designs.

The previous lantern parade took on the theme of The Carnival of the Animals and this year’s event is taking on the same concept as it makes its welcome return to Maidenhead.

It will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 4.30pm at the Town Hall in St Ives Road.

Norden Farm chief executive Jane Corry told the Advertiser how much the public had missed the parade and what it will mean to have it back in the town for 2022.

“It is a really exciting one for us,” she said. “We can’t wait to be back in the town centre and lighting up Maidenhead.

“I think the lantern parade has become a key date for Maidenhead families. When it happens you know that Christmas is here, and last year it kind of felt that Christmas was cancelled by not having a parade.

“It is so important for us to be able to get out into the town, work with the community and schools to make something so joyful and we know from the messages we have had how much people have missed it.”

Lantern making workshops will be taking place at Norden Farm on November 19, 26 and December 3.

Sessions will run in the morning from 10.30am-12.30pm and in the afternoon from 2pm-4pm. The December session will be for adults aged 17 and above.

Norden Farm will also be running a series of drop-in sessions in the Nicholsons Centre and Maidenhead Library for people to come along and decorate a lantern.

A number of schools workshops are planned as well where pupils and teachers can get involved in the designs ahead of the parade just before Christmas.

For more information on timings, prices and dates for workshops, check Norden Farm’s social media pages or visit www.nordenfarm.org