More sponsors needed for Maidenhead Christmas lights

Maidenhead’s town manager Robyn Bunyan says she is seeking some more sponsorship ahead of this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The town will be illuminating its lights at the town hall on Saturday, November 26 alongside a selection of festive stalls, music and the traditional firework display.

Ms Bunyan said she was ‘looking forward to brightening the place up’ but was still looking for some last remaining sponsors to ensure the event can be fully funded.

The volunteer committee is solely reliant on annual fundraising and sponsorship to deliver the event, with all funds raised going directly to the delivery of the switch-on.

Supporters for the switch-on include the Royal Borough, Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Countryside Properties, Shanly Foundation and HUB.

Sponsorship plans are varied in pricing and benefits, with businesses being promoted on social media channels and invited to a VIP reception at the town hall on the day.

Maidenhead’s Christmas lights switch-on attracts thousands of people to the town centre and also features a fairground and food and drink stalls to keep visitors refreshed, and is run by the Make Maidenhead group.

“We are continuing to fundraise but that is an ongoing task,” Ms Bunyan said.

“We have been fundraising in the community with our local businesses and foundations. The lights are going up at the moment, people would have seen them appear magically overnight. It has been hard work, we are still looking for some sponsorship support but it is not do or die.”

Road closures are planned in the centre of Maidenhead from 8am to 9pm on the day of the switch-on.

Routes will be closed to traffic from Queen Street, through to High Street and St Ives Road. Alongside this, traffic will be unable to enter Bridge Street via Forlease Road.

Last year, the lights were turned on by the town's Olympians and Paralympians who had enjoyed success at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

It has not yet been revealed who is turning on this year’s display.

W Sponsorship packages start at £500, with bespoke options available.

Email robyn.bunyan@rbwm.gov.uk or call 01628 796269 for more details.